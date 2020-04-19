Trump's presidential approval rating stays steady: NBC News/Wall Street Journal polls

Compare President Trump's approval rating with Presidents Obama, Bush, and Clinton.
Image: Presidential approval polls over the years, a data-driven story and visualization, based on the NBC/WSJ polls we've been running since 1990.
Despite an eventful first three years, President Trump has seen his job approval stay virtually unchanged from Day One.Chelsea Stahl / NBC News

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Nigel Chiwaya, Carrie Dann and Jeremia Kimelman

Donald Trump's presidency is a roller coaster everywhere except in his approval rating.

There have been ups (the economy, the killing of an ISIS leader) and there have been downs (the Mueller investigation and impeachment inquiry, to start) in his presidency. Through it all, though, the president's job approval has remained steady across all polls, the NBC News/Wall Street Journal’s included.

Trump's approval rating has hovered within the same nine-point range (upper: 47 percent in the Oct. 14-17, 2018 and February 14-17, 2020, polls; lower: 38 percent in Oct. 23-26, 2017) since his inauguration in January 2017.

The chart below shows Trump's approval rating history, along with those of Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton when they were president. It will be updated when new polls are published.

Read the latest in politics news from NBC News.

Image: Nigel ChiwayaNigel Chiwaya

Nigel Chiwaya is a data reporter for NBC News.

Image: Carrie DannCarrie Dann

Carrie Dann is a political editor for NBC News. 

Jeremia Kimelman

Jeremia Kimelman is an interactive graphics developer for NBC News.