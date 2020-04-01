WASHINGTON — A super PAC backing Donald Trump is spending $10 million on ads attacking Joe Biden in swing states, a response to a recent flood of commercials criticizing the president’s coronavirus response.
The ads from America First Action, the largest super PAC supporting the president’s re-election, will run for six weeks in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on television, online and through the mail, said Kelly Sadler, a spokesperson for the super PAC.
While Democratic super PACs supporting former Vice President Biden have been pushing millions of dollars in ads attacking Trump's coronavirus response, neither the president’s campaign nor the super PAC had been on the airwaves.
'Who’s in charge?’ Biden criticizes Trump’s ‘slow’ coronavirus responseApril 1, 202003:25
The lack of Republican response is causing growing concern among Trump’s advisers over the lack of defense the president has been getting, said a person close to the campaign last week.
"Where the hell is the super PAC?" the person said. "There are four super PACs on Joe Biden's side spending millions attacking the president, and we are wondering, 'Where are the president's friends? Where is his air cover?’”
Democratic super PAC Unite the Country released a new ad this week critical of Trump’s coronavirus response and Priorities USA Action released two television ads last Monday — one on coronavirus and one aimed at contrasting Trump with former Vice President Joe Biden, who is leading the Democratic primary race.