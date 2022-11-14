Reporter says she was knocked off balance when she shouted question about human rights ahead of Biden-Xi meeting

WASHINGTON — A White House pool reporter says she was knocked off balance Monday when she tried to shout a question about human rights ahead of a meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Ahead of their first in-person bilateral meeting since Biden took office, ABC News producer Molly Nagle said she tried to shout a question to Biden about whether he planned to raise human rights in his meeting with Xi in Bali, Indonesia.

"But I was pulled backwards by my backpack as I shouted by a member of the Chinese group," she wrote in her pool report.

"I stumbled back and then was pushed towards the door, knocking me off my balance though I did not fall down," she said, according to the report.

Nagle said that a White House stenographer, who was nearby, told the man, who she said was wearing a white mask featuring a Chinese flag, not to touch her. Another member of the White House staff also approached and told the man not to touch her either, she wrote in the pool report.

ABC News did not immediately return a request for comment.

The White House said ahead of the meeting that Biden and Xi "will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication between the United States and the PRC, responsibly manage competition, and work together where our interests align, especially on transnational challenges that affect the international community."

Biden has been overseas for a series of international conferences. He attended the United Nations summit on climate change in Egypt last week and is in Bali for the annual Group of 20 meeting.

Xi secured a third term as the leader of China in October. The Chinese government has been accused of human rights violations and genocide against Uyghurs and other ethnic groups. On a video call in May, Xi defended his country’s record to the top human rights official at the United Nations.