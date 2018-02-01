After 30 years in Congress, Rohrabacher is facing his toughest re-election battle — a combination of the district's changing demographics, an explosion of progressive activism both locally and nationally, knocks on Rohrabacher's competence and growing questions about his embrace of Moscow.

"Russia is like the preface to a horrible book, and everyone is now reading the book," Hans Keirstead, a stem cell researcher and one of Rohrabacher's Democratic challengers, told NBC News. "It is motivating the constituents of the district to look at what Rohrabacher has done and what he has not done for them over the years."

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher stands under surfboards he used on his honeymoon as he gives a tour of his office in the Rayburn Building in 2011. Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call / Getty Images

Democrat Harley Rouda, a businessman also challenging Rohrabacher, put it this way: "When you ask voters, 'What is Rohrabacher's detailed relationship with Russia doing to help create jobs here, helping your schools, helping your communities?' Regardless of where they are on the political spectrum they will certainly look up and say, 'You're right. What is he doing?'"

In an extensive interview with NBC News outside his home here, Rohrabacher insisted his constituents don't care much about his relationship with Moscow. Those who do, he said, tell him "it's good a good thing I am looking out for this country internationally."

Two other Republicans whose districts touch Orange County — Reps. Darrell Issa and Ed Royce — have opted to retire this year, leaving Rohrabacher as the state's most imperiled GOP incumbent.

While Rouda and Keirsted lead a large field of Democrats vying to knock him off, Rohrabacher also faces a robust challenge from a one-time GOP protégé, former Assemblyman Scott Baugh. The two erstwhile allies have been locked in a bitter battle, with Rohrabacher dismissing Baugh as a cash-driven lobbyist and Baugh depicting Rohrabacher as both absent and inconsequential.

"The good news for me is there's a bipartisan consensus that 30 years is too long, especially if you're not effective," Baugh told NBC News.

By dint of California's so-called "jungle" primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot regardless of party, with the top two vote-getters advancing to the general election. That means that in statewide races or districts across California, two Republicans could move on to face one another in November, or two Democrats.

In his district, Rohrabacher is expected to prevail in the crowded field on Tuesday, with Baugh, Rouda or Keirstead vying for second.

Democratic strategists are terrified that their glut of candidates in the district slice up the vote and push Baugh into the number two spot. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has run a seven-figure TV advertising buy against the Republican, hoping to knock him out of contention.

Rohrabacher's flirtation with Russia has been well documented over the years, but is receiving additional scrutiny now amid special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of the Trump 2016 campaign's potential ties to Moscow.

Rohrabacher's name emerged in February, when former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates pleaded guilty to lying about a meeting between former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and a lobbyist for Ukraine. Rohrabacher also attended the meeting.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican colleague of Rohrabacher's, was recorded in 2016 saying he believed Rohrabacher and Trump could be on Russian President Valdimir Putin's payroll. McCarthy later called the comment "an attempt at humor gone wrong."