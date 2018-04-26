Ronny Jackson withdraws as Trump's nominee to head the VA

"Unfortunately, because of how Washington works, these false allegations have become a distraction for this president and the important issue we must be addressing — how we give the best care to our nation's heroes," he said.

Jackson, the White House physician who shared the results of Trump's annual physical with the press earlier this year, had faced growing allegations of misconduct, including improperly handing out prescription drugs, being intoxicated on the job and creating a toxic work environment.

Trump called into Fox News on Thursday shortly after the nomination was withdrawn to rip Jackson's critics.

"He would have done a great job," the president said. "Tremendous heart. These are all false accusations. They're trying to destroy a man. By the way, I did say, 'Welcome to Washington. Welcome to the swamp.'"

Trump also slammed Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., the ranking member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, with going public this week with some of the allegations against Jackson. "I think Jon Tester has a big price to pay in Montana," Trump said on Fox.

Jackson's confirmation hearing had been scheduled for Wednesday, but was postponed amid concerns over the allegations of inappropriate behavior. He is at least Trump's 24th unsuccessful nominee to a post that requires Senate confirmation, according to an NBC News tallly.

On Wednesday, congressional Democrats released details of allegations of improper conduct involving Jackson after interviewing nearly two dozen current and former colleagues of his — most of whom the committee said are still in uniform. The Democrats said those interviewed "raised serious concerns about Jackson's temperament and ethics, and cast doubt on his ability to lead the second-largest agency in government."

According to a two-page summary of the interviews released by the panel's staff, the White House medical unit had "questionable record keeping" for the medications it was distributing under Jackson's leadership. On one occasion, Jackson was said to have provided a "large supply" of the opioid drug Percocet to a staffer for the White House Military Office, which threw the office "into a panic" because it didn't know where the drugs had gone.

In addition to concerns about his prescribing practices, the summary noted "multiple incidents of drunkenness on duty," including one instance when Jackson could not be reached when he was needed "because he was passed out drunk in his hotel room." Another accusation was that Jackson once got drunk at a Secret Service going-away party and "wrecked a government vehicle." It did not note the year of the alleged incident.

The White House had stood by Jackson as recently as Wednesday, with multiple top Trump aides expressing their support for him publicly — even after Trump himself, on Tuesday opened the door for him to withdraw his nomination.