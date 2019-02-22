Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 22, 2019, 4:41 PM GMT By Lauren Egan

WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Sarah Sanders dismissed questions on Friday over whether President Donald Trump would tone down attacks on the media following the arrest of Coast Guard Lieutenant Christopher Paul Hasson for allegedly planning to attack journalists and prominent politicians.

“I certainly don't think that the president at any point has done anything but condemn violence against journalists or anyone else,” Sanders said in response to a reporter’s question about whether or not the president thought his hostility towards the press might embolden extremists like Hasson.

“In fact, every single time something like this happens, the president is typically one of the first people to condemn the violence and the media is the first people to blame the president,” Sanders continued.

Since Hasson was arrested on Feb. 15, Trump has tweeted the term “fake news” three times and he has referred to the media as "the enemy of the people" twice on Twitter. On Friday morning, as Sanders was defending the president’s treatment of journalists, Trump retweeted a cartoon of CNN host Wolf Blitzer and wrote “Fake News is so bad for our Country!”

Trump has yet to publicly condemn Hasson.

Hasson was arrested on drug and gun charges, but in court filings he was characterized as a “domestic terrorist” with an intention “to murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country." Hasson is also a self-described white nationalist.

Prosecutors said that Hasson "compiled a list of prominent Democratic Congressional leaders, activists, political organizations, and MSNBC and CNN media personalities." Included in Hasson’s list were MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough, Chris Hayes and Ari Melber, and CNN's Don Lemon, Chris Cuomo and Van Jones. His list also included Democratic party leaders and well-known lawmakers such as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.