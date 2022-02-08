Second gentleman Doug Emhoff evacuated from D.C. school following bomb threat

WASHINGTON — Second gentleman Doug Emhoff was evacuated on Tuesday from an event at a Washington, D.C. high school after a bomb threat.

Emhoff, who was visiting Dunbar High School for Black History Month , was interrupted by a U.S. Secret Service agent just a few minutes after the event began and ushered out of the room.

About 15 minutes after Emhoff left the event, an announcement was made for students and faculty to evacuate the building.

Enrique Gutierrez, a spokesperson for D.C. Public Schools, confirmed that the event was abruptly cut short due to a bomb threat. Gutierrez told reporters traveling with the second gentleman that, "I think everyone is safe, the building is clear."

Dunbar Principal Nadine Smith told reporters that the school made the decision to send students home for the day.