Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
Politics
White House
Politics

Secret Service interviews suspect in Mnuchin manure caper

by Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — The U.S. Secret Service says it has interviewed someone claiming responsibility for delivering a gift-wrapped package of horse manure addressed to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

The box was found Saturday at the home of Mnuchin's neighbor in the wealthy Bel Air neighborhood in Los Angeles. The LAPD bomb squad responded to the package, which police say was marked as being from "the American people."

Secret Service spokesman Cody Starken said Monday that the agency was contacted by Los Angeles police and interviewed a person who claimed responsibility. He declined to identify the person.

advertisement

Starken says the Secret Service takes all confirmed and alleged threats seriously. He says the agency typically doesn't comment on possible criminal investigations or interviewing practices.

Associated Press
Topics Politics, White House
First Published
Next Story Random-winner drawing delayed in tied Virginia House of Delegates race after challenge by Democratic candidate
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement