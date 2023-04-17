Secret Service investigates possible shot fired near vice president's residence

WASHINGTON — The Secret Service was investigating reports of a single gunshot early Monday morning near the United States Naval Observatory, which is the home of Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff.

In a statement, Secret Service spokesman Lt. Paul Mayhair said that uniformed division officers from the agency responded to those reports at 34th Street and Massachusetts Ave. NW around 1:30 a.m. ET.

"No one was reported to be injured and there is currently no indication that this incident was directed towards any protectees or the Naval Observatory," Mayhair said. "Roads around the intersection are temporarily closed due to the ongoing investigation."

Officials on the scene outside the main entrance to the residence Monday morning were examining a stoplight whose top portion had been shattered. The Secret Service had cleared the scene, but surrounding roads had reopened later morning and the affected stoplight remained in use.

Harris, the first female and first Black vice president, and Emhoff were not at the residence at the time. Harris is in Los Angeles with events on her public schedule Monday.

In the afternoon, the vice president is expected to tape an episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" and then will tour and deliver remarks at the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator "to highlight how the Biden-Harris Administration is investing in America and supporting entrepreneurs to build a clean energy future for all," the White House said.

The Naval Observatory, located in the Northwest quadrant of Washington, D.C., is about two miles northwest of the White House. The area is tightly secured by the Secret Service.