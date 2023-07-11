Secret Service to provide briefing on White House cocaine to House committee

WASHINGTON — Secret Service representatives will meet with the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee in response to a request for a briefing about a bag of cocaine that was found in the White House, according to Anthony Guglielmi, the chief of communications for the Secret Service.

The meeting is planned for Thursday at 10 a.m. ET, according to two sources familiar with the requested meeting.

Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., sent a letter on July 7 to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, requesting a staff-level briefing on the investigation by July 14.

"This alarming development requires the Committee to assess White House security practices and determine whose failures led to an evacuation of the building and finding of the illegal substance," the letter said.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., also sent a letter to Cheatle requesting a response to a list of questions about White House security practices.

The cocaine was found on July 2 in a cubby near the White House's heavily trafficked West Executive entrance, according to officials involved in the inquiry. A formal lab test came back positive for cocaine on July 5.

When asked about the cocaine, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has previously emphasized that the investigation is under the purview of the Secret Service and said she is "confident" that they will get to the bottom of the incident.

It is unclear how long the bag was in the White House before it was discovered, and officials have set low expectations for finding the identity of the person who brought the cocaine.

The cocaine packet is still in a federal lab for testing, according to sources.