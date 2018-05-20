Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Special counsel Robert Mueller could conclude the part of his investigation looking into whether President Donald Trump obstructed the Russia inquiry by September, the president's lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Sunday.

Giuliani said it was important to end that part of the investigation "so we don't get into what I call 'Comey territory'" — a reference to James Comey, the former FBI director who alerted lawmakers to the agency's reopening of a probe into Hillary Clinton's emails on October 28, 2016, just days before the presidential election.

Clinton has partly attributed her loss to Comey's letter.