Spicer presides over unveiling of Melania Trump wax figure at Madame Tussauds

The former White House press secretary remarked that the wax figure was remarkably lifelike. It joins 'President Donald Trump' at the museum.

by Jonathan Sperling /
Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer poses next to a newly unveiled wax figure of first lady Melania Trump standing next to a wax figure of her husband, U.S. President Donald Trump, at the Madame Tussauds in New York City on April 25, 2018.Mike Segar / Reuters

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was on hand at Madame Tussauds in New York on Wednesday to help unveil the museum's newest addition — a wax figure of first lady Melania Trump.

The wax Melania Trump is part of a larger installation titled ‘Give Melania A Voice,’ which will give visitors the opportunity to publish tweets on behalf of Melania on the museum's @MTMelaniaMoments Twitter page beginning on Thursday and lasting until May 31, 2018.

Melania Trump's wax figure is unveiled, Sean Spicer makes an appearance

Spicer deemed the wax first lady very life like.

"I’m not kidding, I looked at a photo I had with the first lady before I left and I mean — it's pretty remarkable how lifelike it is, and the same thing with the president. It's impressive,” Spicer said.

"She's a very gracious and fashionable woman," he added. "I don’t think the American people have fully appreciated the level of intellect she has and her political savviness."

Spicer would comment on whether he thought Melania's wax figure — clothed in a royal blue dress — was more or less lifelike in comparison to her husband's figure, but he noted that her likeness was highly accurate.

Trump's wax figure was put in place in January 2017.

Madame Tussauds said it receives permission from subjects before creating the figures.

