Spicer presides over unveiling of Melania Trump wax figure at Madame Tussauds

Spicer deemed the wax first lady very life like.

"I’m not kidding, I looked at a photo I had with the first lady before I left and I mean — it's pretty remarkable how lifelike it is, and the same thing with the president. It's impressive,” Spicer said.

"She's a very gracious and fashionable woman," he added. "I don’t think the American people have fully appreciated the level of intellect she has and her political savviness."

Spicer would comment on whether he thought Melania's wax figure — clothed in a royal blue dress — was more or less lifelike in comparison to her husband's figure, but he noted that her likeness was highly accurate.

Trump's wax figure was put in place in January 2017.

Madame Tussauds said it receives permission from subjects before creating the figures.