Spicer told Trump: ‘I embarrassed myself, your administration’

Regrets? Sean Spicer has a few.

The former White House press secretary admitted Monday that he "absolutely" made mistakes as President Donald Trump's chief spokesman and said he felt remorse about the errors that caused "embarrassment."

"I regret things that I did that brought embarrassment to myself, my family, friends of mine who have been very big supporters, where I said, 'Hey, that was a self-inflicted wound, I screwed up,'" Spicer said during an interview on MSNBC.

"And when you screw up, you sit there and go, You know what? It's not just on you, it's now going in and having to tell the president of the United States, 'Hey, I embarrassed myself, your administration, and in some cases did something the American people are not pleased with,'" added Spicer.

Spicer added that he had no regrets about taking the job in the first place, despite the gaffes.

"Did I make mistakes? Thank you for taking me down memory lane, absolutely," he told MSNBC's Craig Melvin. "Do I hope I grow as a person, as a friend, as a stranger to do better? Absolutely."

Spicer resigned as Trump’s press secretary in late July, capping a brief six-month run on the job that was marred by regular combative exchanges with the press, and an array of eye-popping struggles with the truth, including claiming that Hitler "didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons" and accusing the media of underreporting the size of Trump's inauguration crowds.

Meanwhile, Spicer also ripped Carter Page, the Trump campaign volunteer who has come under scrutiny in the investigation of Russian election interference, as a "clown" but said he didn't believe he had acted as a Russian agent.

And he weighed in Monday on the reportedly tense relationship between Trump and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, admitting that “there is probably some tension” between the two men. "But there is probably some tension between most, I mean look, he's a demanding guy, Donald Trump," Spicer said.

Spicer also said “there is nothing that I saw, witnessed or was near that suggested” that Trump ever tried to fire special counsel Robert Mueller.

Trump ordered the firing of Mueller last June, but backed off when his White House counsel threatened to resign, a source with firsthand knowledge close to the White House told NBC News last week.