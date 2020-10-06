Stephen Miller, top White House aide, tests positive for coronavirus

Stephen Miller, a senior policy aide to President Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus, he said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in quarantine," said Miller, who has been one of the chief architects of Trump's immigration policies. He added he has been working remotely for the last five days and has been self-isolating.

Miller, who has been regularly traveling with the president and one of his closest aides, is the latest aide in the Trump orbit to test positive for Covid-19. Numerous people tied to the White House or campaign have tested positive, including Trump and the first lady.

The president is still battling his Covid-19 infection after first showing symptoms on Thursday, according to the White House. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines say people should isolate for 10 days from the point of showing systems, and in severe cases, 20 days.

His wife, Katie, who is the communications director for Vice President Pence, tested positive in May.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.