Steve Bannon calls Trump Tower Russian meeting ‘treasonous’ in new book

In a new book, Steve Bannon, the former White House chief strategist, calls a meeting of Trump campaign officials with a Russian lawyer in Trump Tower during the presidential campaign "treasonous" and "unpatriotic."

The book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," soon to be published by Henry Holt, was written by Michael Wolff, a columnist and author who has written several books, including a biography of Rupert Murdoch. In it, Bannon rips into Donald Trump, Jr., White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort for taking a June 2016 meeting with a group of Russians who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton.

"The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor with no lawyers," Bannon said, according to a copy of the book obtained by NBC News.

"Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad shit, and I happen to think it's all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately,” he added.

The Guardian was the first to report on Bannon's remarks in the book.

Bannon left the White House in August after a shaky tenure in the first seven months of Trump's presidency.

Trump Jr., Manafort and Kushner met with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya after Rob Goldston, a music publicist with ties to Russia who is close with the Trumps, told Trump Jr. last year in an email that Veselnitskaya had "information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father."

Trump Jr. then wrote "I love it" about the prospect of getting his hands on the material, according to copies of emails that he later made public.

Bannon, in the book, also anticipated that Robert Mueller's Russia probe will zero in on money laundering.

"You realize where this is going," Bannon says. "This is all about money laundering. Mueller chose Weissmann first and he is a money-laundering guy," referring to Andrew Weissmann, a senior prosecutor on Mueller's team. "Their path to f---ing Trump goes right through Paul Manafort, Don Jr. and Jared Kushner. It’s as plain as a hair on your face."

"They’re going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV," Bannon says in the book.