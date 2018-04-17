Stormy Daniels releases sketch of man she says threatened her, offers $100K reward

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Stormy Daniels, the adult-film star who claims she had an affair with President Donald Trump more than a decade ago, released a sketch of the man she says threatened her and her infant daughter in 2011 inside a Las Vegas parking garagein a television appearance on Tuesday.

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, revealed the drawing during an appearance on ABC's "The View." The sketch describes a "lean but fit" white man who is between 5 feet 9 and 6 feet tall and in his 30s to early 40s.

Stormy Daniels and her attorney Michael Avenatti released a sketch of the man she said threatened her in 2011 inside a Las Vegas parking lot. Screenshot/Michael Avenatti

Clifford said the threat came weeks after she had agreed to tell her story to a celebrity magazine, though nothing ended up running at the time. According to Clifford, the memory of the man, who she also described as handsome, was "burned" into her brain.

Clifford first described the alleged threat in an interview with CBS's "60 Minutes" last month.

"I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter. Taking, you know, the seats facing backwards in the backseat, diaper bag, you know, getting all the stuff out. And a guy walked up on me and said to me, 'Leave Trump alone. Forget the story,'" she said. "And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, 'That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom.' And then he was gone."

Michael Avenatti, Clifford's lawyer who appeared with her on "The View," announced a $100,000 reward for credible information about the man who allegedly threatened her. He also said he had created an email, "IDTheThug@gmail.com," to solicit tips.

Clifford said she did not report the alleged threat in 2011.