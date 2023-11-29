Strong winds topple National Christmas Tree outside White House

WASHINGTON — The National Christmas Tree near the White House was knocked over Tuesday when strong winds roared through the Washington, D.C., area.

The National Park Service said the 40-foot tree from Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia fell over during a strong wind gust. A cable securing the Norway Spruce has since been replaced.

“After assessing the tree’s condition and replacing a snapped cable, the tree is now upright," NPS spokeswoman Jasmine Shanti said in a statement shortly after 6 p.m. ET.

In its initial statement after the tree first toppled over, the agency said, "As the saying goes, 'the show must go on,'" and noted that it was "looking at all possibilities to ensure a successful event this year" at the lighting ceremony scheduled for Thursday.

National Christmas Tree was toppled over by high winds today. WRC

The White House declined to offer further comment, referring inquiries to NPS.

The National Weather Service said on its website that "occasional wind gusts to gale force" would be possible through Tuesday evening for the Washington area.

Public viewing of the National Christmas Tree in President’s Park begins on Saturday and lasts through Jan. 1, according to NPS' website.

Last year, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted the 100th lighting of the National Christmas Tree. The tradition began in 1923 with President Calvin Coolidge, according to the National Archives.

Earlier on Tuesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and other congressional leaders gathered for the lighting of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, a 63-foot Norway Spruce also from Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia.

Danielle Jackson reported from Washington and Zoë Richards from New York.