Summit sideshow: Dennis Rodman arrives in Singapore ahead of historic meeting

He was fired twice on "Celebrity Apprentice," but Dennis Rodman apparently wants to show some goodwill toward President Donald Trump ahead of his historic Tuesday nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The former NBA star touched down in Singapore on Monday and signaled that the summit between Trump and Kim could open doors but he cautioned against anticipating much coming out of the first meeting.

"Both of them will just see where this meeting is gonna go," said Rodman, one of the few people in the world who has a personal relationship with both world leaders. "So it should go fairly well. But people should not expect so much for the first time. Like I said, the doors are opening."