Tesla will open part of electric vehicle charging network to other drivers, White House says

Tesla will open a portion of its electric vehicle charging stations to drivers of other vehicles by the end of next year, the White House said Wednesday in announcing details of its plans to build a national EV charging network.

Tesla will make at least 7,500 chargers from its U.S. Supercharger and Destination Charger network available for all electric vehicles by the end of 2024, according to a White House release. The available chargers will be distributed across the country, including at least 3,500 new and existing Tesla Superchargers along highway corridors and Destination Chargers at locations such as hotels and restaurants in urban and rural locations. Tesla will also double its full nationwide network of Superchargers, manufactured in Buffalo, New York, the White House said.

The agreement with Tesla to expand its charging network is part of President Joe Biden’s goals to address climate change, which includes the goal of the U.S. government achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. The Biden administration aims to a build a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers along highways and communities, and have electric vehicles make up at least 50% of new car sales by 2030.

In a background call with reporters Tuesday, White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu noted that the bipartisan infrastructure law Biden signed in 2021 invested $7.5 billion in electric vehicle charging, $10 billion in clean transportation and over $7 billion in EV battery components. The administration has approved EV infrastructure plans from all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, allowing them to have access to a total of more than $1.5 billion in funding to help build electric vehicle chargers, Landrieu said.

Landrieu said private sector investments spurred by the infrastructure law, semiconductor manufacturing legislation and the more recently passed climate, tax and health care bill show that “it is clear we are seeing a boom in the EV sector.”

“These new standards will make it so that you can charge an EV along major highways as easy as you can fill up the gas and no matter what kind of car you drive or which state you rent,” Landrieu said.

General Motors, EVgo, Pilot, Hertz and other companies also announced new commitments to expand their networks of public charging ports for electric vehicles in the next two years, using private funds to complement federal spending, the White House said.

The announcement by the White House comes after Landrieu and other aides met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk last month to discuss the electric vehicle industry, the Associated Press reported.

Earlier this month, the Treasury Department announced it is making more vehicles eligible for tax credits of up to $7,500 under new vehicle classification definitions, according to the AP. The move followed lobbying by automakers, including Tesla, urging the Biden administration to change vehicle definitions to allow higher-priced EVs to qualify for a maximum tax credit.