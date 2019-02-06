Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Round Two: Trump said he would meet with Kim Jong Un later this month in Vietnam.

Did not declare a state of emergency at the southern border. But about the wall? “I will get it built,” he vowed.

Said he wants people to "come into our country in the largest numbers ever," a deviation from the speech's text and a position he has not previously held.

Gave a shout out to the record number of women elected to Congress, promoting members from both sides to break out in "USA!" chants as female members celebrated on the floor.

Perhaps in a first the speech was briefly interrupted to sing "Happy Birthday" to Judah Samet, a survivor of the Holocaust and the shooting at the Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue. He turned 81 today.

Decried "ridiculous partisan investigations," possibly a reference to special counsel Robert Mueller.

Democratic women wore white in honor of the women's suffrage movement. And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also wore a brooch symbolizing the House's authority.

2020 Democratic hopefuls made political statements with their guest lists. Some even used Tuesday night as a fundraising opportunity.

The president also sought to send a message with his invitees.