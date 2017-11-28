Top Democrats pull out of White House meeting after hostile Trump tweet

Top congressional Democrats canceled a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday after the president attacked them in a tweet, saying they "want illegal immigrants flooding into our Country unchecked, are weak on Crime and want to substantially RAISE Taxes" and said he didn't see a deal happening with them.

"Given that the President doesn't see a deal between Democrats and the White House, we believe the best path forward is to continue negotiating with our Republican counterparts in Congress instead," read a joint statement from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

The Democrats' move came hours before they were set to meet with the president at the White House and with only a matter of weeks remaining to reach some type of agreement.

Instead of a White House get together with Trump, the Democratic leaders have asked their Republican congressional counterparts — Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis. — to meet Tuesday afternoon.

The Democrats' statement said: "We don't have any time to waste in addressing the issues that confront us, so we're going to continue to negotiate with Republican leaders who may be interested in reaching a bipartisan agreement."

If the President, who already said earlier this year that ‘our country needs a good shutdown,’ isn’t interested in addressing the difficult year end agenda, we’ll work with those Republicans who are, as we did in April. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) November 28, 2017

In his tweet, Trump was pessimistic on the prospect of a deal to avoid a government shutdown, touching off the Democrats' decision to pull out. Trump tweeted on Tuesday morning that he doesn't "see a deal" happening with "Chuck and Nancy" because of their stances on immigration, crime and taxes.

Meeting with “Chuck and Nancy” today about keeping government open and working. Problem is they want illegal immigrants flooding into our Country unchecked, are weak on Crime and want to substantially RAISE Taxes. I don’t see a deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2017

Behind the scenes, Democratic aides told NBC News they believe McConnell and Ryan are negotiating with Democrats "in good faith" — and that the broad contours of a potential spending deal to avert a government shutdown are already in place.

After Schumer and Pelosi’s announcement, McConnell tweeted that he looked forward to discussing "shared goals" with the president Tuesday afternoon at the White House as had been planned, even if the Democratic leaders don't show up.

Trump has shown a willingness to work with Schumer and Pelosi before. The last time Schumer, Pelosi, Ryan and McConnell huddled at the White House in September, Trump's bipartisan outreach benefited Democrats, earning them a short-term extension on government spending.

Democrats hope any new deal with the GOP will include protections for "Dreamers" — young, undocumented immigrants born in the U.S. who were previously protected from deportation by DACA, an Obama-era program that Trump ended this summer.

Trump, on the other hand, has remained steadfast in his desire to "build the wall," continuing his hard-line immigration stance, while also urging Congress to act on the Dreamer issue.