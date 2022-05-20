IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Top Pentagon spokesperson to take senior role at White House

John Kirby is expected to make only occasional appearances in the White House briefing room, a source told NBC News.
Pentagon Press Secretary Kirby Holds A Press Briefing
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby holds a press briefing at the Pentagon, in Arlington, Va., on May 19, 2022.Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images file
By Courtney Kube, Kristen Welker and Zoë Richards

WASHINGTON — Pentagon press secretary John Kirby will move to the White House in a senior communications role with the National Security Council, according to a senior administration official.

A source familiar with the decision told NBC News on Thursday that Kirby is expected to appear in the White House briefing room only occasionally in his new position.

The exact details of Kirby's role at the White House remain unclear, but the source said his briefing appearances would be similar to those of national security adviser Jake Sullivan or deputy Jon Finer.

The White House and Pentagon declined to comment.

The Washington Post first reported on Kirby’s new position in the Biden administration.

His arrival would come on the heels of Jen Psaki’s departure as White House press secretary. Psaki was succeeded by Karine Jean-Pierre.

Kirby, the Pentagon's chief spokesperson, has served as a top communications official for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks since the early days of the Biden administration.

Courtney Kube

Courtney Kube is a correspondent covering national security and the military for the NBC News Investigative Unit.

Kristen Welker

Kristen Welker is chief White House correspondent for NBC News.

Zoë Richards

Zoë Richards is the evening politics reporter for NBC News.