Top Pentagon spokesperson to take senior role at White House

WASHINGTON — Pentagon press secretary John Kirby will move to the White House in a senior communications role with the National Security Council, according to a senior administration official.

A source familiar with the decision told NBC News on Thursday that Kirby is expected to appear in the White House briefing room only occasionally in his new position.

The exact details of Kirby's role at the White House remain unclear, but the source said his briefing appearances would be similar to those of national security adviser Jake Sullivan or deputy Jon Finer.

The White House and Pentagon declined to comment.

The Washington Post first reported on Kirby’s new position in the Biden administration.

His arrival would come on the heels of Jen Psaki’s departure as White House press secretary. Psaki was succeeded by Karine Jean-Pierre.

Kirby, the Pentagon's chief spokesperson, has served as a top communications official for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks since the early days of the Biden administration.