Trump adds 15,000 work visas. But is it too late for shell-shocked crabbers on Hoopers Island?

President Donald Trump's Department of Homeland Security announced Friday it was making available an additional 15,000 visas for a seasonal work program that were badly needed by businesses, particularly in the Trump-voting crab town of Hoopers Island.

"The limitations on H-2B visas were originally meant to protect American workers, but when we enter a situation where the program unintentionally harms American businesses it needs to be reformed," said DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen in granting the additional visas. "As Secretary, I remain committed to protecting U.S. workers and strengthening the integrity of our lawful immigration system and look forward to working with Congress to do so."

After demand exceeded the available supply of 66,000 visas, DHS used a lottery system to award them to businesses, rather than on a a first come, first served basis. The change hit Hoopers Island, Maryland, hard as NBC News reported earlier this month, leaving it without 40 percent of the visas its crab-picking businesses need to operate.