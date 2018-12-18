Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Allan Smith

The Federal Commission on School Safety, formed in the wake of the massacre at a high school in Parkland, Florida, is recommending that Obama-era policies aimed at limiting racial disparities in school discipline be rescinded as a part of a comprehensive school safety report, the White House said on Tuesday.

In a conference call with reporters Tuesday morning, a senior Trump administration official said that they were considering ending the policies because individuals with a "history history of anti-social, trending toward violent behavior were left unpunished or left unchecked."

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 23, 2017. Joshua Roberts / Reuters file

The school safety report, which was obtained earlier Tuesday by The New York Times, is the result nearly a year of efforts by the commission, formed by President Donald Trump and led by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Student activists led the charge in calling for gun control in the aftermath of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School earlier this year that killed 17 students and staff. But the commission did not make guns its focus, The Times reported, instead scrutinizing the Obama-era discipline policies.

The official also said the report recognizes that that guns in the hands of dangerous individuals does contribute to the problem of school violence, but that it is one of a number of factors.

The Obama administration implemented the policies after finding that white students received lesser punishments than black students for the same infractions.