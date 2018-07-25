Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, said Wednesday that any meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin would be put off until 2019 because of special counsel Robert Mueller’s "witch hunt."

"The President believes that the next bilateral meeting with President Putin should take place after the Russia witch hunt is over, so we’ve agreed that it will be after the first of the year," Bolton said in a statement that was notable for the senior adviser's use of the term "witch hunt" when discussing diplomatic matters.

His use of the phrase also mirrors language frequently use by Trump in referring to Mueller’s investigation. (Trump has tweeted the phrase 89 times as of Wednesday afternoon, according to a count by NBC News).

Mueller has given no indication when his investigation of Russian election interference and the Trump campaign’s possible collusion with Moscow will come to an end. Mueller is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, which including probing whether people associated with the Trump campaign colluded with Moscow in theirs efforts and also whether the president has attempted to obstruct justice. Since Mueller's appointment, at least 30 individuals have been charged with crimes, including five who pleaded guilty (among them Michael Flynn, a former national security adviser), as well as 13 Russian nationals, and 12 Russian intelligence officers.

The shift from Wednesday marks a stunning turnaround for the president, who had faced intense blowback from Republican lawmakers after his cozy summit with Putin in Helsinki, Finland last week.

At a joint press conference during the summit, Trump railed against Mueller and members of the news media and suggested that Putin was more credible than his own intelligence officials, including Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, who has accused Russia of undertaking an "unprecedented influence campaign" in 2016. Trump was also criticized for meeting with Putin one-on-one with only interpreters present in the room.

Trump’s performance was met with bipartisan condemnation, who slammed his remarks as “treasonous” and “disgraceful.”

Despite an attempt to walk back some of his remarks less than 24 hours later, Trump, amid ongoing criticism, invited Putin to the White House this fall for a second summit.

The invitation blindsided Coats, who was informed of the development by NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell during an interview last weekend.

Members of Congress immediately lambasted the idea of Putin visiting the White House. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said Tuesday that the Russian president would not be invited to address Congress during his planned visit to Washington.

Lawmakers, however, reacted favorably to Bolton's announcement Wednesday. Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the delay was "great."