Trump: Nancy Pelosi, Democrats 'trying to defend' MS-13

Pelosi, who does not support the gang, shot back on Twitter after his Tuesday night remarks.

"Tough talk from a man separating innocent children from their parents," Pelosi wrote in reference to the Trump administration's policy of holding undocumented adults who cross the U.S.-Mexico border in adult facilities while sending children to relatives, juvenile holding facilities or foster care.

Trump's broadsides dovetail with congressional Republicans' mid-term election efforts, which have focused on convincing voters that they should vote to keep the GOP in power because Pelosi is too extreme to lead the House again.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., also name-checked Pelosi during Wednesday's event, telling Trump that "congressional Democrats just refuse to work with you."

Trump has long focused on MS-13 in making his arguments for stricter border and interior immigration enforcement policies, from building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border to more aggressively pursuing the arrest and deportation of undocumented immigrants.

He was joined on Long Island Wednesday by officials from the Homeland Security and Justice departments, including Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, whom Trump has pointedly and repeatedly refused to express confidence in when asked by reporters over the last two days. Trump has been frustrated by what he sees as an effort within Justice, the FBI and other agencies to discredit his election while failing to probe agents and officials who have investigated his 2016 campaign.

On Sunday, he successfully pressured Rosenstein to ask the Justice Department's inspector general to broaden an internal investigation to include a probe of the actions of those investigating him. He also got Rosenstein to agree to meet with congressional Republicans who have been seeking information about whether the FBI improperly infiltrated his campaign.

On Wednesday, Trump shared an awkward handshake with Rosenstein before the roundtable on MS-13 but praised the No. 2 official at justice after Rosenstein finished speaking.

"I think that’s great Rod,” Trump said. “Thank you, Rod, very much, very nice."

Trump said one idea he has for cracking down on the gang is to subtract foreign aid dollars from the countries of origin of gang members who were not born in the U.S.

"Every time somebody comes in from a certain country we're going to deduct a rather large amount of money," he said.