WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump was watching special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony before Congress on Wednesday in the White House residence, taking to Twitter to claim "NO OBSTRUCTION."
The president tweeted several quotes of Fox News cable coverage of Mueller's continuing testimony, including a quote by Fox anchor Chris Wallace calling it "a disaster for the Democrats and a disaster for the reputation of Robert Mueller."
He also retweeted Tom Fitton, head of the conservative group Judicial Watch, who characterized oversight proceedings as a "coup cabal" and another conservative who described Mueller as "cower[ing]" and "refus[ing] to answer important questions."
Conservative allies of the president's seized on early pieces of Mueller's testimony that they said had vindicated the president and reflected poorly on the former special counsel. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, for example, pointed to the portions of testimony where Mueller repeated that the investigation did not establish sufficient of evidence of conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia.
But the president's allies also downplayed the impact of Mueller's acknowledgment that his report does not “totally exonerate” Trump.
Trump kicked off the day again fuming on Twitter over the news that one of Mueller's longtime aides, Aaron Zebley, was set to appear alongside him during his Wednesday testimony to the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees.
In a Tuesday statement, Mueller spokesman Jim Popkin cited Zebley's "day-to-day oversight of the investigations" as a reason for his presence.
"It was NEVER agreed that Robert Mueller could use one of his many Democrat Never Trumper lawyers to sit next to him and help him with his answers," Trump wrote Wednesday morning, ahead of the testimony. "This was specifically NOT agreed to, and I would NEVER have agreed to it. The Greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history, by far!"
The president also accused Democrats of trying to "illegally fabricate a crime" and pin it on a "very innocent President," calling the investigation "an illegal and treasonous attack on our Country," and again questioned Mueller's impartiality, adding "NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION!"
Trump even questioned why Mueller didn't investigate himself as part of his probe.
The president, whose public schedule was clear throughout Mueller's planned testimony, had said earlier both that he had no plans to watch the former special counsel's appearance and that he might watch "a little bit" of it.