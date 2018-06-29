Trump to announce Supreme Court pick on July 9

Breaking News Emails
President Donald Trump said Friday he will announce his pick to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy on July 9, and will spend the weekend interviewing candidates.
Speaking aboard Air Force One, he said that there are at least five candidates on his short list, including two women. Trump also said he did not intend to ask candidates their position on abortion.
Kennedy, who plans to retire at the end of July, was a key swing vote who sometimes sided with his liberal colleagues on contentious social issues. The next appointee could shift the balance to a more conservative-learning bench.
This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.
