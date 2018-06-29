Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Trump to announce Supreme Court pick on July 9

There are at least five candidates on the president's short list to fill retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy's seat.
by Dartunorro Clark /
Image: US-POLITICS-TRUMP-AF1
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press aboard Air Force One in flight as he travels from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, to Bedminster, New Jersey, June 29, 2018.Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

President Donald Trump said Friday he will announce his pick to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy on July 9, and will spend the weekend interviewing candidates.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, he said that there are at least five candidates on his short list, including two women. Trump also said he did not intend to ask candidates their position on abortion.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Short: Trump 'looks to move quickly' on SCOTUS pick, no date set

Jun.29.201801:00

Kennedy, who plans to retire at the end of July, was a key swing vote who sometimes sided with his liberal colleagues on contentious social issues. The next appointee could shift the balance to a more conservative-learning bench.

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
MORE FROM news