Trump to announce Supreme Court pick on July 9

"Outside of war and peace, of course, the most important decision you make is the selection of a Supreme Court judge, if you get it. As you know, there are many presidents who never get a choice," Trump said.

"It is a group of highly talented, very brilliant, mostly conservative judges," he added.

NBC News previously reported that one of the front-runners, according to those involved in the process, is Brett Kavanaugh of Maryland. He serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia and is a former Kennedy law clerk, as was Neil Gorsuch, Trump's first Supreme Court nominee, who succeeded Antonin Scalia.

Kennedy, who plans to retire at the end of July, was a key swing vote who sometimes sided with his liberal colleagues on contentious social issues. The next appointee could shift the balance to a more conservative-learning bench.

On the campaign trail, Trump pledged to appoint a justice who would overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark supreme court case that legalized abortion, saying as a candidate that reversing the decision "will happen, automatically" under his presidency.