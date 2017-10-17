Trump: Ask Gen. Kelly If Obama Called When His Son Died

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his false claim that former President Barack Obama didn't call the families of soldiers killed in action by alluding to former Gen. John Kelly's son, a Marine who died in Afghanistan.

"You could ask General Kelly, did he get a call from Obama?" Trump said in a radio interview with Fox News' Brian Kilmeade.

Kelly, who came on as Trump's chief of staff in July, does not often speak about the son he lost in 2010. Marine 1st Lt. Robert Michael Kelly, 29, was killed in combat in Afghanistan after stepping on a landmine.

"I don't know what Obama's policy was. I write letters and I also call," Trump said, adding he has called "virtually everybody" during his past nine months as commander-in-chief.

Trump's comments Tuesday come a day after he falsely claimed that Obama did not call the families of soldiers killed in action after being asked why he had not yet addressed the deaths of American troops killed in Niger earlier this month.

"If you look at President Obama and other presidents, most of them didn't make calls — a lot of them didn't make calls," Trump said on Monday during an impromptu Rose Garden press conference. "I like to make calls when it's appropriate."

When pressed by NBC News on how he could make that claim, Trump said he was "told that [Obama] didn't often" call families of fallen soldiers.

"President Obama, I think, probably did sometimes, and maybe sometimes he didn't. I don't know. That's what I was told. All I can do — all I can do is ask my generals," he said.

The Obama administration disputed Trump's claim, with a former senior official calling it "wrong."

"President Obama engaged families of the fallen and wounded warriors throughout his presidency through calls, letters, visits to Section 60 at Arlington, visits to Walter Reed, visits to Dover, and regular meetings with Gold Star Families at the White House and across the country," the ex-official told NBC.

Trump said Tuesday that he had to allow a little time to pass but he "will be calling, have called, and will be calling the parents and loved ones, wives of the soldiers that recently were killed."