President Donald Trump and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., sparred on Twitter on Tuesday, a day after the junior lawmaker called on the president to resign amid a series of sexual misconduct and assault allegations against him.

Trump, in an early morning tweet, called Gillibrand a “lightweight” and a “total flunky” for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who also represents New York. He also claimed she would beg for campaign contributions “not so long ago” — before he was a politician — suggesting she “would do anything for them.”

“Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!” the president tweeted.

Trump’s attack was prompted after Gillibrand told CNN in an interview on Monday that the president should step aside amid the dozens of allegations from women, which range from inappropriate touching to sexual assault.

"President Trump has committed assault, according to these women, and those are very credible allegations of misconduct and criminal activity, and he should be fully investigated and he should resign," Gillibrand told CNN.

The president has been accused of sexual harassment or assault by 16 women. He has forcefully denied all allegations.

Gillibrand responded to the barb-laced tweet, vowing to continue to call on him to step down and talk about the allegations against him.

“You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office,” the senator tweeted.

A number of Gillibrand's Democratic colleagues have since come to her side.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., tweeted: "I stand with Sen. Gillibrand, a dedicated public servant and friend. America must reject Trump’s sexist slurs."

After Gillibrand's CNN appearance, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., also called for Trump to resign and called on Congress to investigate.