Trump awards Medal of Honor to Navy SEAL for daring Afghan assault

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002.

Trump presented the nation's most prestigious honor for battlefield bravery to retired Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Britt K. Slabinski at the White House Thursday.