Trump awards posthumous Medal of Honor to World War II Army officer

The widow of 1st Lt. Garlin Conner is accepting the posthumous recognition Tuesday for her husband's valor on the battlefield.
by Associated Press /
Image: President Donald Trump presents the Medal of Honor to U.S. Army 1st Lt. Garlin Conner's widow Pauline Conner
President Donald Trump presents the Medal of Honor to U.S. Army 1st Lt. Garlin Conner's widow Pauline Conner at the White House in Washington on June 26, 2018.Michael Reynolds / EPA

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is awarding the Medal of Honor to a deceased Army intelligence officer who showed gallantry during World War II.

Jun.26.201803:39

Trump is hailing Pauline Conner's late husband as an "incredible hero" who is taking his rightful place in the "chronicle of American valor."

The White House says Conner is being recognized for actions on Jan. 24, 1945, when he left a position of relative safety for a better position "to direct artillery fire onto the assaulting enemy infantry and armor."

Conner, a Kentucky resident, remained in an exposed position for three hours, despite German forces coming near his position and friendly artillery shells exploding around him. He died 20 years ago.

