April 24, 2019, 3:38 PM UTC By Dartunorro Clark

President Donald Trump on Wednesday excoriated Democrats for probing his finances and his administration and declared, "We're fighting all the subpoenas."

"The subpoenas are ridiculous. I have been the most transparent president and administration in the history of our country by far," Trump said, referring to recent moves by House Democrats. Trump spoke to reporters the South Lawn of the White House before departing for an event on the opioid crisis.

The Democratic chairmen of powerful congressional oversight committees have ramped up their investigations into Trump's businesses and his administration in the wake of the release of a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report. They've issued subpoenas for the president's finances, information about White House security clearances and the 2020 census and for the full, unredacted Mueller report.

"I say it's enough," Trump said Wednesday. "Get back to infrastructure, get to back to cutting taxes, get back to lowering prescription drug prices."

Trump also continued to claim vindication after Mueller found there was no collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia, and did not come to a decision on obstruction of justice. Attorney General William Barr decided that Trump did not obstruct the probe.

Trump slammed the investigation as one conducted by "18 angry Democrats," but still called it the "most thorough investigation in the history of our country."

He also said he assumed that Mueller got his taxes in the course of his investigation, suggesting there was no need for Democrats to obtain those documents. Lawyers for Trump and the Trump Organization are suing Rep. Elijah Cummings, the chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, to block a subpoena for years of financial records from several Trump entities.