Trump blasts NATO ahead of European visit, accuses allies of shortchanging U.S.

Trump will meet face-to-face Wednesday and Thursday at the NATO summit in Brussels, then travel to England, where he will meet Prime Minister Theresa May, Queen Elizabeth II.

Trump has previously attacked NATO, the military alliance of 29 countries across North America and Europe formed in the aftermath of World War II, for shortchanging the U.S. and vowed to upend the crucial relationship if other member countries did not contribute more.

Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, responded to Trump's claims on Tuesday, criticizing the president for attacking its allies.

"America does not have, and will not have a better ally than Europe," Tusk said at a joint EU-NATO declaration Tuesday. “Dear America, appreciate your allies, after all you don’t have all that many."

Tusk noted that Europe has promised to increase common defense spending, but noted that the EU contributes more than Russia and as much as China.