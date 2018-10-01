Trump blasts NATO ahead of European visit, accuses allies of shortchanging U.S.

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

President Donald Trump criticized NATO on Tuesday in a pair of tweets ahead of his seven-day European trip this week, accusing U.S. allies of exploiting America on defense spending.

"Getting ready to leave for Europe. First meeting — NATO. The U.S. is spending many times more than any other country in order to protect them. Not fair to the U.S. taxpayer. On top of that we lose $151 Billion on Trade with the European Union. Charge us big Tariffs (& Barriers)!" the president wrote in a tweet, adding in a later tweet, "NATO countries must pay MORE, the United States must pay LESS. Very Unfair!"

Trump will attend the NATO summit in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday, then travel to England, where he will meet Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth II before heading to Scotland. He will cap it off with a summit on Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

Trump has previously attacked NATO, the military alliance of 29 countries across North America and Europe formed in the aftermath of World War II, for shortchanging the U.S. and vowed to upend the crucial relationship if other member countries did not contribute more.

Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, responded to Trump's claims on Tuesday, criticizing the president for attacking its allies.