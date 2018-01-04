Trump: Give me the wall, I’ll give you ‘Dreamers’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump pressed for action on immigration Thursday, saying the country's system has failed Americans and pressing for his wall on the southern border.

Any legislation to address the residency status of "Dreamers," currently in limbo, "must secure the border with a wall," the president said, flanked by Republican senators who came to the White House for a meeting on immigration.

"We’d love to take care of DACA, but we’re only going to do it under these conditions," he concluded, laying down a red line as Congress gears up for yet another round of fights to fund the government.

He also demanded that future legislation further restrict visa overstays and so-called chain migration, and end the visa lottery.

Among the issues complicating the funding battle to keep the government running is what to do about "Dreamers," which has remained an open question since the Justice Department announced last fall that it would end the Obama-era program that allowed young people who came to the United States illegally as children to remain in the country.

Trump kicked the issue to Congress in September, while promising to "resolve the DACA issue with heart and compassion."

But actions to aid the young immigrants could upset Trump's base, who voted in support of the hard-line immigration policies he espoused during the campaign. Chief among those campaign promises was the wall, which Trump imagined at campaign rallies as "big" and "beautiful" — and maybe even branded with his name.

On Wednesday, senior administration officials met with House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to discuss potential paths forward for a budget agreement. DACA and the border were among the topics mentioned.

A joint statement from the White House, Ryan and McConnell issued after the meeting warned against "holding funding for our troops hostage for immigration policy."

Asked as she left the meeting if the group was getting anywhere, Pelosi told reporters, "I hope so."