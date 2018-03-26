Trump brings a Bush-era hawk back into the foreign policy fray

He may be one of the architects of the war in Iraq — a conflict President Donald Trump spent most of his campaign decrying — but his sentiments on Iran and other critical foreign policy issues echo many of the beliefs of the current president, who on Thursday named Bolton as his new national security adviser. Bolton will be the third man to hold the job under Trump, replacing H.R. McMaster, an active-duty three-star general who filled the role following the abrupt exit of retired Gen. Michael Flynn last year.

In Bolton, Trump has selected yet another disruptive figure for a senior adviser — a lightning rod even within in his own party. The position does not require Senate confirmation, a sore spot for Bolton who resigned from his unconfirmed recess appointment at the United Nations in 2006 after it became clear he could not win Senate confirmation, even from a chamber controlled by his own party.

With the help of Trump's newly nominated Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Bolton will work to recast Trump's foreign policy, absent some of the more moderate figures who had thus-far counseled Trump, a foreign policy novice, through his first year in office.

"He's very, very smart and very aggressive," former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Bolton. "A national security team made up of him and Pompeo is sure to be aggressive and get things done."

Bolton earned his reputation as a hardliner dating back to the days of the 2003 U.S.-led Iraq war, which began 15 years ago this week. In a 2007 speech to the American Conservative Union Political Action Conference, he said that the quantity of weapons of mass destruction possessed by deposed Iraqi President Saddam Hussein "was never the issue." (No weapons of mass destruction were found following the invasion.)

"What President Bush did in overthrowing Saddam Hussein was to defend the critical national security interests of the United States," he said then. "The real issue was the threat was Saddam Hussein himself and the decision to eliminate that threat to our security and the peace and security of our friends and allies was the right decision."