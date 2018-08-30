At raucous rally, Trump threatens to 'get involved' with Justice Department, FBI

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — President Donald Trump vowed Thursday to "get involved" if his administration's Justice Department and FBI don't start "doing their job and doing it right."

His remarks, delivered at a campaign rally, came just hours after he told Bloomberg News that Attorney General Jeff Sessions would remain in his job at least until the midterm elections but declined to say whether that would be true after voters go to the polls.

"All I can say is our Justice Department and our FBI, at the top of each because inside they have incredible people, our Justice Department and our FBI have to start doing their job and doing it right," the president said here before thousands of fired up supporters. "What's happening is a disgrace and at some point — I wanted to stay out — but at some point if it doesn’t straighten out properly ... I will get involved."

At one point, Trump had to pause his remarks for several minutes because of a protestor, whom the crowd jeered; she responded with her middle finger. "Where the hell did she come from?" Trump asked. It was one of the president's most enthusiastic crowds, drawing people who had, in some cases, driven several hours and across state lines to see him. Chants of "U-S-A!" and "Lock Her Up!" and the like boomed through the downtown Ford Center.

Trump has long been angry about Sessions decision to recuse himself from special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of the Trump campaign's ties to Russia and possible obstruction of justice, and he has become increasingly vocal in articulating what he says was a "deep state" plot to undermine his campaign and presidency.

Frequently, he laments that the Justice Department is not going after his 2016 rival, Hillary Clinton.

And it was Hillary Clinton who provided the lead-in to Trump's promise to "get involved" if the Justice Department doesn't dance more to his beat. Complaining that the media didn't give her enough scrutiny, Trump said, "You can have the biggest story about Hillary Clinton, I mean look at what she's getting away with and let’s see if she gets away with it."

The crowd chanted "lock her up!" — a staple of Trump campaign rallies that suggests Clinton should be imprisoned even though she hasn't been charged with anything.