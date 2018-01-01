Trump calls on Sessions to end Mueller investigation 'right now'

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, one of the most direct demands he has made of the Justice Department to stop the probe since it began.

"Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!" the president said in a morning tweet.

Sessions recused himself from overseeing the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election over conflict of interest concerns, because he had served as a surrogate for Trump's campaign.

Trump has repeatedly slammed Mueller's probe investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, including any potential communication with the Trump campaign.

The president has also repeatedly attacked Sessions for recusing himself from the Russian investigation. This past June, he directly criticized Sessions in a tweet for removing himself from overseeing Mueller, saying if he had known the attorney general would do that, he would have appointed someone else to that position instead.

“The Russian Witch Hunt Hoax continues, all because Jeff Sessions didn’t tell me he was going to recuse himself,” Trump tweeted. “I would have quickly picked someone else. So much time and money wasted, so many lives ruined … and Sessions knew better than most that there was No Collusion!”

Trump reportedly tried to get Sessions to maintain control of the probe shortly after he informed the president about his decision to step aside last year, but the attorney general rebuffed the request. The New York Times reported that the request is also being investigated by Mueller.

After Sessions stepped aside, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed Mueller, assumed control of the probe. Rosenstein, who has also drawn the president's ire, has told colleagues that he may get fired and is at peace with the possibility.

A bipartisan congressional effort to pass legislation to protect Mueller's position appeared to hit a dead end earlier this year when GOP leadership in both chambers said they would not bring the measure up for a full vote. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said at the time that he believed such a bill was "unnecessary" because, "based on the kinds of conversations we have had," he believed that the president would not take steps to remove the special counsel.

"It would not be in the president's interest to do such a thing and I think he knows that," Ryan told reporters in April, shortly after the president suggested that he had not ruled out firing Mueller, and White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed that Trump "certainly believes he has the power to do so."