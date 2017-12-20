Trump calls tax bill ‘historic victory for the American people’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump applauded Republicans for passing a sweeping tax bill Wednesday, but even in victory, he grumbled about not being able to get Democrats on board.

During a cabinet meeting Wednesday, Trump said the "historic" bill would be an "incredible Christmas gift for hardworking Americans" and touted the lower corporate rate that he says will keep businesses in the country.

"That's probably the biggest factor in our plan," he said of a plan that he pitched as "rocket fuel" for the economy and a needed-break for America's middle class.

"Unfortunately, the Democrats don't like to see tax cutting; they like to see tax increases," Trump said, saying the party's members "complain a lot" but "don't get it done, unfortunately."

For that reason, GOP senators and members of Congress would come to the White House later Wednesday — after the House re-votes on the measure after their version was found to violate Senate rules — to celebrate the bill's passage. The bill also marks the first significant legislative achievement of Trump's presidency.

Vice President Mike Pence offered congratulations to the president for a year of work that restored American credibility on the world stage, while delivering on a "middle class miracle" back home.

The president trumpeted the legislation on Twitter Wednesday morning, calling the tax cuts "so large and so meaningful," promising more "Jobs, Jobs, Jobs!" soon to follow.

The Tax Cuts are so large and so meaningful, and yet the Fake News is working overtime to follow the lead of their friends, the defeated Dems, and only demean. This is truly a case where the results will speak for themselves, starting very soon. Jobs, Jobs, Jobs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2017

Trump's celebration of the tax bill's success will be a full day affair on Wednesday. The president will entertain Republicans from the House and Senate to fête the bill's passage at the White House, though he will not sign the bill at that time.