Trump calls Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

President Donald Trump revived his derogatory nickname for Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren Monday, referring to her as "Pocahontas" during an event honoring Native American veterans at the White House.

Trump told the veterans "you were here long before any of us were here. Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas."

After making the crack, Trump turned to one of the Navajo code talkers and said, "But you know what? I like you. Because you are special. You are special people, you are really incredible people."He spoke under the watchful eye of a portrait of President Andrew Jackson, known for his forceful removals of Native Americans from their ancestral lands.

Trump went on to praise the code talkers, who served in World War II, for their bravery and service.

The president began using the "Pocahontas" slur to attack Warren during the 2016 campaign, with some of Trump's crowds even mimicking Native American war cries. But as president, Trump has kept it up, using his nickname for Warren during a speech in April at the National Rifle Association as well as more recently on Twitter.

Pocahontas just stated that the Democrats, lead by the legendary Crooked Hillary Clinton, rigged the Primaries! Lets go FBI & Justice Dept. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

Warren is currently at odds with the administration over Trump's appointment of his Office of Management and Budget director to be acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

John Norwood, general secretary of the Alliance of Colonial Era Tribes, said Trump's nickname for Warren "smacks of racism."

“The reference is using a historic American Indian figure as a derogatory insult and that’s insulting to all American Indians,” Norwood said, noting that it was particularly bad in context of the event.

He added that the president should “stop using our historical people of significance as a racial slur against one of his opponents.”