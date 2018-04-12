Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has canceled his first official visit to Latin America as his administration evaluates the ongoing crisis in Syria, the White House said Tuesday.

"The president will remain in the United States to oversee the American response to Syria and to monitor developments around the world," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

The president was scheduled to depart to Lima, Peru, to attend the Summit of the Americas this week, followed by a stop in Bogota, Colombia. But on Monday, Trump said that his administration was investigating a new suspected chemical attack in Syria and that he would be making "major decisions in the next 24 to 48 hours."