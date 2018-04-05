Trump claims women 'being raped at levels never seen before' during immigrant caravan

When he announced his bid for the White House in 2015, Trump disparaged Mexican immigrants, claiming, "They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people."

On Thursday, Trump did not provide any evidence to support his claim that rapes are taking place, nor did he identify its source.

Trump used an event in West Virginia, billed as a tax reform roundtable, to talk border security, immigration and voter fraud. He also took the opportunity to hammer West Virginia's Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who is seeking re-election this year.

Trump's central message this week has focused on his efforts to beef up border security and illegal immigration.

"It's amazing what other countries put into the [immigration] system," the president said. "They don't put their good ones."

The president announced earlier in the week he was sending the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border to fight illegal immigration. It is not likely to allow the troops to have physical contact with immigrants, according to three administration officials.

Presidents of both parties, including George W. Bush and Barack Obama, have previously sent National Guard units to help secure the border.

On Wednesday, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen called on Congress to tighten loopholes in the immigration system, which she said has made it impossible for the Trump administration to end the so-called catch and release practice whereby immigrants are released from detention while awaiting a trial.

Trump began the week warning of dangerous "caravans" of immigrants headed for the U.S. border with Mexico. Early Tuesday, he took to Twitter, warning again of "the big Caravan of People from Honduras, now coming across Mexico and heading to our 'Weak Laws' Border."

From borders to ballots, the president used his trip to touch upon some of the central themes he campaigned on during the 2016 election, at one point channeling vintage Donald Trump when he tossed his "boring" prepared remarks behind him, opting instead to wing it.

He celebrated his administration's tax reform plan, saying he chose to call it a "tax cut" plan since that language would resonate more with average Americans.

Trump also hammered California, which has sued the federal government dozens of times since he took office, on issues ranging from voting rights to immigration.

"In many places, like California, the same person votes many times," he said. "They always like to say, 'Oh, that's a conspiracy theory.' Not a conspiracy theory, folks."

Trump has not offered any evidence to support his longtime claim that millions of immigrants voted illegally in the 2016 election. Both Republican and Democratic secretaries of state nationwide have dismissed the allegation as baseless.

The election rarely far from his mind, he praised West Virginia for its support and ended his event by gauging interest in GOP candidates for the state's 2018 Senate race.

"I just want to congratulate the state of West Virginia because I'm so proud of you," he said. "You were with me from day one. From day one."