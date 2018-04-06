Trump claims women 'are raped at levels never seen before' during immigrant caravan

Trump began the week warning of dangerous "caravans" of immigrants headed for the U.S. border with Mexico. On Tuesday, he tweeted about "the big Caravan of People from Honduras, now coming across Mexico and heading to our 'Weak Laws' Border."

Trump used the event in West Virginia Thursday, billed as a tax reform roundtable, to discuss border security, immigration and voter fraud. He also took the opportunity to hammer West Virginia's Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who is facing a tough re-election fight this year.

Trump's central message this week has focused on his efforts to beef up border security and illegal immigration.

"It's amazing what other countries put into the (immigration) system," the president said. "They don't put their good ones."

Trump touched upon some of the central themes he campaigned on during the 2016 election, reverting to old form when he tossed his "boring" prepared remarks behind him, opting instead to wing it.

The president celebrated his administration's tax plan, saying he chose to call it a "tax cut" plan since that language would resonate more with average Americans than tax reform.

Manchin struck back later in a statement, saying he would avoid the “political posturing back and forth” and blaming the tax plan Trump had traveled to the state to promote for rising insurance premiums.

Trump also hammered California, which has sued the federal government dozens of times since he took office, on issues ranging from voting rights to immigration.

"In many places, like California, the same person votes many times," he said. "They always like to say, 'Oh, that's a conspiracy theory.' Not a conspiracy theory, folks. Millions and millions of people."

Trump has not offered any evidence to support his longtime claim that millions of immigrants voted illegally in the 2016 election.

With his White House victory rarely far from his mind, Trump praised West Virginia for its support.

"I just want to congratulate the state of West Virginia because I'm so proud of you," he said of the state where he defeated Clinton by more than 40 points. "You were with me from day one. From day one."