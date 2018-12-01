Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

President Donald Trump said his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "would not have happened" without Otto Warmbier, the American college student who mysteriously died after being sent home from a North Korean labor camp last year.

Trump appeared to sidestep a question about him calling Kim "talented" given North Korea's humanitarian record and human rights violations by crediting Warmbier's death for bringing the two world leaders together.

"Otto Warmbier is a very special person and he will be for a long time in my life. His parents are good friends of mine. I think without Otto, this would not have happened," Trump told reporters at a Tuesday news conference in Singapore.

"Something happened from that day, was a terrible thing. It was brutal," the president added. "But a lot of people started to focus on what was going on, including North Korea. I really think that Otto is someone who did not die in vain. He had a lot to do with us today."