Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 8, 2019, 11:45 PM GMT By Lauren Egan

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is in “very good health,” the White House physician said Friday after conducting Trump's annual physical examination.

“While the reports and recommendations are being finalized, I am happy to announce the President of the United States is in very good health and I anticipate he will remain so for the duration of his presidency and beyond,” Dr. Sean Conley said in a statement Friday evening after the president's exam at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

“Over the course of approximately four hours, I performed and supervised the evaluation with a panel of 11 different board certified specialists. He did not undergo any procedures requiring sedation or anesthesia,” Conley said.

Trump did not answer reporters' questions Friday about his physical exam. A more conclusive report on his results is expected from the White House in the coming days.

Recent presidents have undergone physical exams as a way of assuring the public that they are in good health and fit to serve the country. This examination was Trump's second in office.

Last year, the president's physical was performed by Dr. Ronny Jackson, who was nominated to head the Veterans Affairs Department, leading to his being replaced by Conley. Jackson ultimately withdrew his nomination following accusations of drinking on the job and overprescribing medication to patients.

Trump, 72, does not drink alcohol or smoke. However, he is known to enjoy fast food.

In 2018, Jackson said Trump was in “excellent” health overall. However, he did express concern over Trump’s weight and encouraged the president to eat healthier and exercise more frequently.