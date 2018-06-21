Trump defends immigration decision at Minnesota rally

The crowd inside the Amsoil Arena cheered his take on the executive order, but several Trump fans who spoke to NBC News before the rally said they preferred that the separation policy had remained in place.

"I think he should have stuck by the original plan," said Ike Leno, 58, of Willow River, Minnesota. "Obviously it's not good to separate families, but they knew that was going to happen when they took this venture on."

Trump talked about policy — job numbers, his negotiations with North Korea and tax cuts in addition to immigration — but he was here for politics, for his re-election campaign.

Unlike other recent campaign events, held in states he won in 2016, the rally here represented Trump’s ambition to expand his electoral coalition in 2020. He lost the state of Minnesota by less than 2 percentage points two years ago.

"We came this close to winning the state of Minnesota and in two and half years it’s going to be really easy, I think," he said. "I needed one more visit, one more speech. That’s why — never give up, never, ever give up."

It might not be easy, but Trump has a point about his chances of winning in a state historically dominated by Democrats. In the counties surrounding this city, he made a significantly better showing than Republican nominees of the recent past, and a small shift in his favor here in 2020 could foreshadow a victory statewide.

“This is a very similar conversation to the reporters who called me and asked me why the president was in Wisconsin and Michigan and ‘Are you high about Pennsylvania?’ ” 2016 Trump campaign aide Michael Caputo said when asked whether Trump could flip Minnesota. “The president has data that helped him win the presidency in areas that everyone thought were off limits, that Hillary Clinton didn’t even go.”

It makes sense that Trump would travel north of the Twin Cities to this mining region along Lake Superior, which has a competitive House race in November’s midterm elections, Caputo said.

“In that close of a district, in that close of an area, I could see where some of the president’s advisers and the president himself might see it as an interesting political challenge,” he said.