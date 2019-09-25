Breaking News Emails
President Donald Trump called a phone conversation where he asked the Ukrainian president to investigate a political rival a “perfect call” and a “nothing call” on Wednesday as he doubled down on his defense.
“There was no pressure, the way you had that built up, that call, it was going to be the call from hell,” Trump told reporters during a meeting at the United Nations after a summary of the call was released. "It turned out to be a nothing call other than a lot of people said, 'I never knew you could be so nice.'”
The president then looked to divert attention to allegations he has made against Democrats and to the strength of the U.S. economy. He also revived attacks he used during former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, calling the Ukraine controversy the “single great witch hunt in American history.”
White House notes show Trump asked Ukraine to 'look into' Biden's son
Trump, in a midsummer phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, asked him to explore why that country's top prosecutor apparently had ended an investigation into the business dealings of Joe Biden’s son, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.
A description of the call was made public Wednesday by the Trump administration under pressure from Democrats who have launched a formal impeachment inquiry to determine whether the president sought the help of a foreign leader to boost his campaign.
The White House noted that the summary of the call was not a verbatim transcript and that it represented a record of "the notes and recollections of Situation Room officers and National Security Council policy staff" who listen to official conversations.
In a tweetstorm following the release Trump sought to divert attention to a story about several Democrats in Congress writing to the Ukrainian government related to the Mueller investigation, quoted a Fox News anchor saying there was no "direct quid pro quo," and fumed that Democrats owed him an apology.
“Will the Democrats apologize after seeing what was said on the call with the Ukrainian President? They should, a perfect call — got them by surprise!” Trump tweeted.
That apology will not be coming. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal inquiry on Tuesday, saying that the president’s growing Ukraine scandal marked a breach of his constitutional responsibilities.
“The fact is that the president of the United States, in breach of his constitutional responsibilities, has asked a foreign government to help him in his political campaign at the expense of our national security, as well as undermining the integrity of our elections. That cannot stand,” Pelosi said Wednesday shortly after the release of the transcript. “He will be held accountable. No one is above the law.”
Only one key Republican has raised concern with the transcript so far, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, who called it “troubling in the extreme."
Trump's campaign, along with congressional supporters, has also argued that the latest effort is another attempt by the Democrats to overturn the 2016 election results. The campaign says it raised $1 million online for an “Official Impeachment Defense Task Force” as of Tuesday night that they expect to raise about $3 million online in the first 24 hours since the impeachment inquiry news broke.
"The facts prove the president did nothing wrong," the campaign said in a statement. "This is just another hoax from Democrats and the media, contributing to the landslide re-election of President Trump in 2020.”