WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump sought to distance himself from former campaign chairman Paul Manafort Monday after special counsel Robert Mueller announced the first round of charges in his office's Russia probe.

Trump said the allegations against Manafort stem from "before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren't Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus?????"

"Also, there is NO COLLUSION!" the president added.

Manafort, along with longtime business associate Rick Gates, was indicted by a federal grand jury on 12 charges, including conspiracy against the U.S., the Special Counsel's office said Monday. Gates and Manafort were told to surrender to law enforcement Monday.

"In total, more than $75 million flowed through offshore accounts," the indictment, unsealed on Monday, says, referencing Manafort's "hidden overseas wealth to enjoy a lavish lifestyle in the United States."

Separately, another Trump campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos, was charged with and plead guilty to making false statements to the FBI three weeks ago, filings made public Monday showed.

According to the filings, which allege that he made contacts with foreign nationals tied to the Russian government and then lied to federal agents about it, he is cooperating with the U.S. government.

The three men are the first people to be charged in the investigation by Mueller into the Trump campaign's alleged ties to Russia and Moscow's interference in the election last year.

Trump's tweets, meanwhile, mark the initial public reaction to Mueller's announcements from the president, who has been dogged by investigations into Russian collusion with the Trump campaign throughout his time in office.

One White House source, speaking on condition of anonymity to NBC News, said they were "not surprised" to see movement from the special counsel today, adding that "the White House has been saying for weeks the special counsel is moving far more quickly and deliberatively than people have been reporting. The fact that the special counsel is actively performing its duties does not come as a surprise to the White House.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is also set to brief reporters at 1 p.m. ET Monday.